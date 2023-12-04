A teacher has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 16-year-old student on the premises of a coaching class, police said today, December 4. Based on a complaint lodged by the girl, the police, on Saturday, December 2, registered a case against the teacher under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, an official said.



As per the complaint, the accused allegedly molested the girl on two occasions last month on the premises of the coaching class in the Sion Koliwada area under Antop Hill police station limits, he said, as stated in a report by PTI. Following this, the teacher has been arrested and remanded to police custody, the official said.

Similar incident

The head teacher of a co-educational school in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district has been arrested on charges of molesting 16 female students, a report by IANS stated. The matter came to light when the girls lodged a complaint on the portal of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). The children said the teacher bribed them with candies to indulge in improper acts.

Taking cognizance of the matter, NCPCR member Preeti Bhardwaj Dalal visited the school for a probe and recorded the statements of the survivors and prima facie, found the charges against the accused, Rajesh Kumar, to be true.



The teacher has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act and molestation charges under the IPC, following a complaint lodged by the cook of the school, Ruby Devi.