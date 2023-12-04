The Odisha government has decided to provide supplementary online coaching to NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test) and JEE (Joint Entrance Exam) aspirants pursuing their studies in government and non-government-aided higher secondary schools. For the same, the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Raghuram Iyer has formed a group of experts to finalise modalities, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

The committees, each having six to seven expert members and faculties, have been formed for Physics, Math, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology subjects. In a letter, the DHSE underlines, "The subject committee members will take a decision in selecting the resource persons and allot them the chapters of their respective subjects for deliberation."

According to Iyer, the supplementary online coaching to the NEET and JEE aspiring students will help enhance their competitive ability. Further, DHSE officials said keeping in view the mode of coaching, which will be done virtually, the higher secondary schools have been asked to ensure a smart classroom with interactive panel/smart TV, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

They said many of these schools have already received assistance for developing smart classrooms through the planning and coordination department. Adding more, a DHSE official said, "The schools have been asked to install interactive panel boards at the earliest."