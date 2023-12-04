Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan kicked off the Football for Schools programme and launched the distribution of FIFA footballs in Mundali, Odisha's Cuttack district, to contribute to the education, development, and empowerment of children. During the launch event, the minister distributed footballs to 329 schools, as stated in a report by ANI.



Additionally, the Ministry of Education is planning to distribute 11 lakh footballs to 1.55 lakh schools in 742 districts across the country. The programme was launched in the presence of All India Football Federation President Kalyan Chaubey from PM Shri Jawaharlal Navodaya Vidyalaya.

Speaking at the event, Pradhan said, "I am happy to launch the Football for Schools programme to instill passion and sportsmanship towards the game of football among school students under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

"FIFA will distribute more than 11 lakh footballs to 1.53 lakh schools in a total of 742 districts in India in collaboration with AIFF. About 30,000 footballs will be distributed to about 5,000 schools in Odisha. I thank FIFA for planning to train sports teachers with modern techniques," Pradhan added.



He said that sports "bring" competitive spirit to children. "For students, sports are very beneficial for a healthy body. Sports bring a competitive spirit and a playful mentality to children. Children who play football in the field will surely succeed in life," he added.