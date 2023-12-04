A team of 35 people including 32 school students were rescued from the Achankovil forest area in Kollam district today, December 4, after they were lost in the dense jungle during an impromptu trekking expedition undertaken without the knowledge of forest officials. A group of students from a school near Karunagappally in the coastal part of the district was camping near the Kumbhavurutty Waterfalls as part of a three-day scout and guides tour, as stated in a report by PTI.



Giving more details, the forest officials said that the group ventured into the forest area without their permission on Sunday, December 3 at around 11 am but were lost for several hours. "A massive operation was launched yesterday by the Forest Department. We had the assistance of the Punalur police and Fire Force Department. We located them and brought them back safely at around 3:30 am today," a senior forest official told PTI.

The officials said permission was given to the group which comprised 15 male students, 17 female students and three teachers for camping and scouting the locality of the ecotourism centre near there. However, without taking permissions, they went almost around 4.5 km inside the forest and got stranded, the official added.



The official added that they lost their way while coming back due to heavy fog and rain. "They also said they felt the presence of elephants and decided to stay together on a nearby rock for hours until help arrived," the official said.

Forest officials from nearby Ranni, Konni, Punalur, Pathanapuram, Kollam, Achankovil, and other regions participated in the search and rescue operations. Even though many had their mobile phones with them, they were unable to contact the outside world due to lack of service, the official added.



The students were unharmed and all have reached their respective homes, the official added. Sources said a report in this regard will be filed with the higher officials of the forest department and a decision on registering a case will be taken only after that, as stated in a report by PTI.