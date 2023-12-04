Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) for its regional centre in Jammu and Kashmir at its office located at Old Janpath, New Delhi on November 30, 2023.

The MoUs was signed by Prof BS Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu, and Dr Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary, IGNCA. Present on the occasion were Dr Priyanka Mishra (IPS), Director, Administration IGNCA; Shruti Awasthi, Regional Director, Regional Centre, Jammu and Kashmir and senior officials of IGNCA.

Prof BS Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, "This collaboration with IGNCA marks the beginning of a five-year artistic journey. We are committed to promoting research in art and Indian ethos, creating a unique intersection between academia and cultural exploration."

Dr Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary, IGNCA, stated that, "IGNCA is thrilled to join hands with IIM Jammu. Our collaboration is geared towards fostering a deep understanding of Indian art and culture, providing a platform for scholarly research and exploration."

The partnership between IIM Jammu and IGNCA is set to create a vibrant platform for the exchange of ideas, research, and artistic endeavours over the next five years. The collaboration aims to promote a deeper understanding and appreciation of India's rich cultural heritage within academic and research circles.