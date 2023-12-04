Rethinking the economics of education, GradRight, the world’s first EdFinTech company, recently pledged support to enable 3,00,000 Indian students with affordable access to the world’s top 500 universities over the next three years. The announcement was made at GradRight’s ShiftED 2023 Conclave on Innovation for Sustainable Global Higher Education.

ShiftED is the first step in what the company hopes will be a long-term effort to shape the discourse of global higher education by enabling access, affordability and inclusivity. The conclave brought GradRight’s vision alive with meaningful dialogue focused on issues including Challenges and Innovative Solutions in Global Higher Education and Way of the Future: Can AI Transform Global Mobility in Higher Ed.

Aman Singh and Sasidhar Sista, Co-Founders at GradRight said, “Access to the right education at the right cost has been a singular challenge plaguing the Indian and global higher education space. At GradRight, we are building a global education highway to democratise access to higher education for the countless Indian students who would not otherwise be able to pursue their ambitions of studying at leading institutions abroad. ShiftED is a showcase of our proposition for students, universities and financing institutions and marks the start of a movement that has the potential to shape the future of global higher education. We are excited about touching the lives of 3,00,000 young Indians over the next three years and scaling the platform globally.”