The district collector of the NTR district in Andhra Pradesh, S Dilli Rao, announced on December 3 night, Sunday, that all the educational institutions in the NTR district of Andhra Pradesh State will be closed due to cyclone Michaung. As per reports, a holiday has been declared for today and tomorrow (December 4 and 5). This was followed by the cyclone alert given by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).



Additionally, in a press statement, District Education Officer Renuka stated that Summative 1 exams scheduled for both days have been postponed, as stated in a report by Times of India. The collector's order further said that the schools might have to compensate for these holidays with the ensuing Second Saturdays, in case of a shortfall of 220 working academic days, ANI reported.



Cyclone Michaung



The IMD has issued a red alert for a few districts in Rayalaseema, South and North Coastal Andhra Pradesh in view of the çyclonic storm ‘Michaung’ making a landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam during the forenoon of Tuesday, as stated by The Hindu.



Additionally, the districts that will receive extremely heavy rainfall on Monday and marked red are West Godavari, Konaseema, Nellore, Prakasam, Krishna, Bapatla, Guntur, Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya, YSR Kadapa.