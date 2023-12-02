The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed that Selfie Points be set up across the educational institutions of the country and has asked universities and colleges to set these points in strategic locations on the campus to raise awareness among youngsters about India's achievements in various fields, according to a report by PTI.



The institutions are also asked to put up these selfie points, following the approved designs in 3D layouts shared by the Ministry of Education.



Selfie Points to make students feel proud

According to the statement made by UGC Secretary Manish Joshi, these selfie points will serve as a source of pride and also act as a source of enlightenment for every citizen and student about the steps that have initiated a transformation in the country and have launched the country on the global stage.



He explained that the themes for the selfie points encompass a broad spectrum of national initiatives, such as "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat", and the major thrust areas of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.



The Secretary further added that this would provide the youngsters with a unique opportunity to harness the energy and enthusiasm of youngsters and would further serve as a source of inspiration to them. "There is a unique opportunity to harness the energy and enthusiasm of youngsters, moulding their minds with inspiration drawn from India's progress in diverse fields..."



On the usefulness of the selfie points, Joshi added, "The selfie points in these institutions will emerge as a dynamic and engaging place to instill a sense of national pride and awareness among youngsters and inspire future generations."