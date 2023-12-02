A sum of rupees Rs 19 crore has been released by the integrated school education department of Tamil Nadu to conduct a three-month self-defense course for girls studying in Classes VI to XII in government schools across the state, The New Indian Express reported.



The plan will be implemented in 6,941 government middle schools and 6,267 high and higher secondary schools.



More about the scheme

According to the scheme, the students will be instructed in various martial arts such as Karate, Judo, Taekwondo, and Silambam. Not only this, they will also be taught to use daily used items like dupattas, key chains, bags, pens, pencils, and various other objects for defending themselves against dangers.



For this, the schools will be allocated an amount of Rs 5,000 per month to pay the trainers and provide snacks for the students.



Two classes will be held each week while the integrated education department has also shared the topics to be covered in each class. Cumulatively, there will be 24 classes including lessons to improve the physical strength of the students.



According to a circular from the department, the schools can also take help and sponsorship from school management committees (SMCs) and alumni to conduct the classes.



A headmaster from Namakkal adds that funds were released late last year, because of which, many schools struggled to conduct 24 classes due to the lack of sufficient funds, but this time the funds have been released earlier but funds need to be increased more as not all schools can procure sponsorships.