The National Medical Commission (NMC) released a notification yesterday, December 1, regarding the filing of information relating to admission made in the medical colleges or other postgraduate institutes, for the postgraduate medical courses for the academic year 2023-24.



The statement released on Friday, December 1, states, “After the completion of the special stray round conducted by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC), Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), and State Counselling Agencies for filling up the vacant seats of PG (postgraduate) Broad Specialty courses, new candidates have been admitted in various medical colleges throughout India."



The notice further instructs the new admittees to fill in the requisite data as the online portal for filling up details of candidates who have been admitted in various postgraduate Broad Specialty Courses as the portal is being reopened from December 4 to December 7, 2023.



Students are also informed that the data needs to be filled within the stipulated time and no physical or manual submission of data will be accepted by the institutions.