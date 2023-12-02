The students at Kashmir University (KU) carried out a protest march on Friday, December 1 against a social media post of a non-local student of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) that has allegedly hurt religious sentiments, a PTI report stated.



The march consisted of scores of students, which was taken out in the university complex, located in the Hazratbal area of the city, after the Friday prayers, as per sources.



Peaceful Demonstration

As per the officials present there, the march was peaceful and the protesters raised slogans in favour of Prophet Mohammad. The protestors, including female students, were not allowed to move outside the main gate of the university.



They later dispersed peacefully.



Demands

The protesters urged for strict action against the non-local student, who has been sent home on leave now. Although a case has been filed for promoting religious enmity between communities.



NIT has been declared closed for winter vacations starting on Thursday, November 30, 10 days before the new schedule. Also, protests were organised at the Amar Singh College and the Islamia College here on Wednesday, November 29 against the social media post.