A 16-year-old girl lost her life due to a road accident in Malavalli taluk in the Mandya district of Karnataka on Thursday, November 30, as per The New Indian Express.



Sowmya, a resident of Ganalu village in the taluk and a Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) student studying at Bydarahalli Government High School died in the accident that took place in the early hours of the night.



How did the accident occur?

On the occasion of a holiday, Kanaka Jayanti, the student had gone to her grandmother's house and was returning with her uncle Shivalingaiah to her village. While travelling on Muthathi road near Byadarahalli village, a bike coming from the opposite direction collided with their bike head-on.



Shivalingaiah lost control of the bike, and as Sowmya was riding the pillion, she fell on the ground and unfortunately her head hit the trailer of a tractor that was passing close to the bike.



After receiving severe head injuries, Sowmya died on the spot. Shivalingaiah who was injured, was admitted to Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences hospital in Mandya.



According to a report by The New Indian Express, the Halagur police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.