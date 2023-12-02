The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has now welcomed former TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) CEO, Rajesh Gopinathan for a part-time role as announced by the institute on Friday, December 1, as per PTI reports.



Gopinathan, who had quit one of the biggest conglomerates of India, earlier this year has been appointed as the head of translational research and entrepreneurship at the premier technology institute.



Earlier there were speculations regarding Gopinathan joining a consultancy firm BCG (Boston Consulting Group), as a senior advisor in the technology, media, and telecommunications practice.



Official Statement

An official statement released by the university said that it recently created a translational research centre to support the transition of intellectual property from lab to industry and Gopinathan's position has been created to further achieve what the centre strives for.



Gopinathan will be a "professor of practice" at IIT-Bombay, the statement said.



What is a professor in practice?

An official explained that professors of practice are part-time roles, wherein, special lectures and specially crafted courses are delivered by a handpicked person.



IIT Bombay Director Subhasis Chaudhuri said that such roles have been created to actively involve these entrepreneurs in shaping the plans of the institute to advance its agenda of applied research and entrepreneurship, and Gopinathan will a pivotal role in taking its agenda to the next level, courtesy his global exposure and experience in scaling up at TCS.



"IIT Bombay's research infrastructure and globally-respected faculty and talent pool position it uniquely to play a leadership role in shaping the innovation agenda in India and globally," the former TCS CEO said.