Sadashivanagar police registered a case of unnatural death and are further probing the case in which a 21-year-old integrated PhD student at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) died by suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of the boys' hostel on the campus. The reason for the same is yet to be ascertained, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

The deceased student has been identified as Diamond Kushwaha, a native of Delhi who was in the second year of an Integrated PhD in Chemical Sciences from the institute's Solid State and Structural Chemistry unit.

Police sources stated that Kushwaha resided at the IISc hostel on the campus. On Friday morning, he took the extreme step by jumping from the sixth floor of the building. Soon after the incident, he was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead. Besides, no suicide note was found and the police are investigating possible reasons for the hasty step.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore released a statement on Friday, December 1 in the wake of a 21-year-old PhD student's suicide on the campus. The condolence note expressed its heartfelt condolences regarding the student's passing. "It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of a student, who was pursuing Integrated PhD at the Solid State and Structural Chemistry Unit (SSCU), by suicide on 1 December 2023."

If you are depressed or having suicidal thoughts, remember you are not alone. Reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines Tele MANAS: 14416 and Sangath: 011-41198666