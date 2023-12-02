The BS Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology (BSACIST) together with the Crescent Innovation & Incubation Council (CIIC), hosted the prestigious Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) regional meet on December 1, 2023.



This initiative is part of the Ministry of Education’s efforts through its Innovation Cell (MIC) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), aiming to enhance innovation and entrepreneurship in higher education. Since its launch in 2018, the IIC programme has significantly contributed to India’s improved standards in the Global Innovation Index.

BSACIST, known for its innovative approach to education, and the CIIC, a hub for disruptive technologies in sectors such as Life Sciences, Industry 4.0, Smart & Clean Mobility, and Defense Technologies, has jointly facilitated this event.

B Senthil Velavan IRS, Additional Commissioner – GST, Government of India was the chief guest and SH Dipan Kumar Sahu, Assistant Innovation Director, Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell & AICTE, Government of India was the guest of honour for the inaugural session.

The event was graced by Abdul Qadir A Rahman Buhari, Pro-Chancellor of BSACIST; Prof Dr T Murugesan, Vice-Chancellor and Dr N Raja Hussain, Registrar. M Parvez Alam, Executive Director, CIIC & AIC – CIIC contributed to the success of the event.

The event also marked the introduction of the Udyami Bazaar, a unique platform for innovators to display and sell their products. Additionally, opportunities to participate in interactive pitching sessions, along with one-on-one mentoring for regional entrepreneurs were also available.

There are plans for roundtable discussions with corporates, angel investors and incubators, aiming to strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem. Emphasis will also be placed on intellectual property commercialisation, technology transfer, and providing opportunities for YUKTI innovators to showcase their technologies.

This regional meet was a milestone in fostering innovation and developing the entrepreneurial ecosystem, offering invaluable insights and opportunities for attendees and laying a foundation for future regional initiatives.