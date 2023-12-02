Officials declared that more than 2.52 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET), being held over two days, today, Saturday, December 2 and tomorrow, Sunday, December 3 across 856 test centres in the state, a PTI report stated.



Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Friday, December 1, reviewed the arrangements with the Deputy Commissioners for the smooth conduct of the exams. He was further informed in the meeting that a total of 2,52,028 candidates will appear in HTET to be conducted by the Board of School Education Haryana on December 2 and 3.



Turnout expected

The recruitment test for the teachers in government schools is one of the most sought-after exams in the state and is being conducted today, December 2, for the Level-3 (PGT) examination, in the evening session from 3 pm to 5:30 pm, for which, 76,339 candidates will appear at 260 examination centres set up in the state.



Further on December 3, almost 1,21,574 candidates will appear in Level-2 (TGT) examination to be conducted in the morning session from 10 am to 12:30 pm, in 408 examination centres, while 54,115 candidates will appear in Level-1 (PRT) examination to be conducted in the evening session from 3 pm to 5.30 pm in 188 examination centres.



Arrangements

For the convenience of the visually and physically challenged candidates, an additional 50 minutes at the rate of 20 minutes per hour will be given to them during the examination.



Further separate sitting arrangements should be ensured for such examinees, Kaushal directed.



He also instructed the Deputy Commissioners to impose prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) around all exam centres in the respective districts to prevent gatherings to curb cheating in HTET, as per PTI reports.



The chief secretary said that the inspection arrangements of examination centres have been mapped out and around 172 flying squads have been appointed to strictly keep a check on cheating and other irregularities, he said.