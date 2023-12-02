The registration process for the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) has begun and the process will conclude on February 11, 2024. Conducted by the Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS), it is recognised by the Ministry of Education, the Government of India and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE),



ATMA is an entrance exam for admissions on an All India basis to Masters in Business Administration (MBA), Master of Management Studies (MMS), Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM), and Masters in Computer Applications (MCA) Programmes. It tests a candidate's verbal, quantitative, and analytical abilities and the scores are accepted by various institutions across India.



Important points to note -

1) The registration fee is Rs 2000 for the exam



2)The last date for the payment of the fee is February 10, 2024



3) The online test will be conducted on February 18, 2024



4) The ATMA admit card will be released on February 15, 2024



Here is how you can apply

1) Go to their official website atmaaims.com



2) Click on the registration link on the screen



3) Register and proceed with the application



4) Fill in all the required information and save a copy of the application for future reference