Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India, Dharmendra Pradhan, inaugurated Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) and laid the foundation stones for six projects at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela campus, on November 30, 2023. Having a vision for more intake of girls’ students, the institute has laid the foundation stone for three 500-seated girls’ hostels, as per a press release from NIT Rourkela.

NIT Rourkela allocated a 15-acre plot for both the boys' and girls' hostels. Presently, the institute plans to use half of the area for a boys' hostel with a capacity of 1,000 and three-fourth of the area for three girls' hostels, each with an accommodation capacity of 500 students. The remaining area is being kept aside for future hostel construction.

Promoting sustainable practices on campus, the institute is constructing a 1.5 Minimal Liquid Discharge (MLD) sewage treatment plant and faculty residences. Among the three girls’ hostels, one is funded by Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) with Rs 42.69 crore under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity. The other girl’s hostel is funded by the Ministry of Education under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) scheme fund. The rest of the project, costing Rs 165.81 crore will be completed with the support of HEFA (Higher Education Financing Agency). The infrastructural development of Kendriya Vidyalaya-NIT Rourkela will be supported by Coal India.

Speaking about the achievement of NIT Rourkela, Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India, Dharmendra Pradhan, said, “NIT Rourkela is the glory of our country. Eight thousand students from India and abroad are studying in this educational institution. More than three thousand students of Odisha are studying here. Students of NIT Rourkela have become successful citizens abroad. More than 2,500 students will benefit from the projects unveiled today. Apart from this, there were 2 KVs in Rourkela earlier, today it is a matter of happiness that KV-NIT Rourkela will be the third KV.”