A man from Maharashtra's Thane was booked for allegedly abetting the suicide of his 18-year-old female college friend, who had died by suicide earlier this year, a police official informed PTI on Thursday, November 30.



The female had hanged herself to death on July 7 at her residence this year.



Constant harassment

The police registered the complaint at the Wagle Estate police station against the accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), and 506 (criminal intimidation) based on the complaint lodged by the victim's mother.



An official informed that the deceased girl's mother had told the police that the accused and her daughter had been friends since June 2022 and studied in the same college, and the accused would call the deceased girl's brother and would try talking to the victim. But whenever she tried to avoid contact with him, the accused would force her to speak.



Toxicity spewed through WhatsApp

In May, he also sent a WhatsApp message to the victim's brother, asking him whether she has run away with anybody and that he would visit their home to see if anything of that sort has happened. Earlier in April, he had also slapped the victim publicly, the police said.



The accused further sent messages over WhatsApp to the brother and the messages were riddled with abuses and threats hurled at the family, as per PTI.



The accused has not been arrested yet and an investigation into the case is on, the police said.