The student suicide toll goes higher as another National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant from Rajasthan's Kota allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her hostel room, on Thursday, November 30 according to a PTI report.



The deceased aged 22, Nisha Ahir, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was currently staying in Kota's Mahaveer Nagar, was discovered dead after she hung herself from a ceiling fan in her hostel room, informed Kundan Kumar, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), Jawahar Nagar police station.



The ASI also said that no suicide note was found in the girl's room, and further added that the real reason behind her death is still unknown as they are awaiting the arrival of the deceased's family members and the post-mortem report.



District Collector Mahavir Prasad Meena said that the administration has held a meeting with the coaching institutes and hostel operators, instructing them to take steps to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.



On November 27, Monday, West Bengal resident Faureed Hussain, who was preparing for NEET in Kota, had allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself and on September 18 and a 16-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh, preparing for NEET in Kota, ended her life by consuming a poisonous substance.



In November, two suicides have already taken place in Kota and six students died by suicide in August.



Cumulatively, there have been 26 suicides so far.

If you are depressed or having suicidal thoughts, remember you are not alone. Reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines Tele MANAS: 14416 and Sangath: 011-41198666