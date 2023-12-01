An MBBS graduate from Kerala's Thrissur passed away due to a snake bite on Wednesday night, November 29, just a few hours after his convocation. According to a report by The New Indian Express, the student had passed before he could avail any treatment.



Neglect



The deceased, Adith Balakrishnan, received his degree certificate earlier in the day from Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor and SSAHE Chancellor and Home Minister G Parameshwara, on the occasion of the 12th convocation ceremony of Sri Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education (SSAHE) located at Tumkur in Karnataka.



After the ceremony was concluded, Adith and his acquaintances returned to his rented accommodation at Heggere village. It is speculated that while parking his car at night, a snake had allegedly bitten him, but Adith did not realise it on time. The incident is said to have occurred at around 11 at night.



Later, he was discovered lying on the toilet floor with a head injury. He was then rushed to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead.



According to a report by The Times of India, an autopsy report revealed that significant levels of venom was found in his blood samples.