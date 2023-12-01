According to a statement released by the Raj Bhavan today, Friday, December 1, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has decided that Professor Bijoy Nandan will take charge as Vice-Chancellor of Kannur University in Kerala.



A Raj Bhavan official told ANI that Professor Bijoy Nandan who is the former Dean, Faculty of Marine Sciences, at Cochin University of Science and Technology, will be appointed as the new vice-chancellor.



The declaration was made a day after the Supreme Court quashed a notification concerning the reappointment of Kannur University Vice-Chancellor and later found out that it was an unwarranted intervention of the state government.



The governor of state criticised the government for exercising their powers in relation to the appointment.



The Kerala Governor alleged that all the pressure came from the chief minister's office and the education minister cannot be blamed for the matter.



On Thursday, November 30, a bench of Chief Justice Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, comprising other justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Mishra didn't acknowledge the order passed by the Kerala High Court and discarded the notification of re-appointing the person as VC of Kannur University.