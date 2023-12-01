Karnataka State Commission for Child Rights Protection has registered a suo motu case against the school authorities of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Model Residential School authorities of Balched village of Gurmitkal taluka (Yadgir district) in Karnataka, for their negligence of the health of the residents of the residential school.



Based on the report of the commission, member Giridhar Kosambe visited the Residential School at Balched a couple of days ago. Looking into the issue, he noticed that several students were absent owing to the widespread outbreak of scabies, impacting over 350 students. The commission, in its meeting held on Wednesday, November 29, registered a suo motu case against the school authorities, official sources said.



Where is the hygiene?

Scabies, a highly contagious skin condition that is characterised by extreme itchiness is caused by tiny mites that burrow into the skin. The situation at the school calls for urgent medical and preventive action to control and manage the infection effectively, the Commission said.

It asked higher officers concerned to visit the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Model Residential School of Balched, to see if there is a hygienic atmosphere and if the students were provided quality drinking water.



Doctors deputed

Meanwhile, DHO (District Health Officer) of Yadgir, Dr Prabhuling Mankar who spoke to The New Indian Express, said that he visited the Residential School on Wednesday, November 29 and a team of doctors including skin specialists has been deputed to treat the affected students.



Scabies is not a serious disease and as it is a communicable disease, it has spread to many students. The condition of the students is improving, he added.