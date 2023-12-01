An Indian student living in the United Kingdom (UK) was reported to be found dead on the bank of the Thames River, four days after being reported missing by his family, according to an IANS report.



Twenty-three-year-old Mitikumar Patel was discovered dead on the riverbank at Caledonian Wharf, on the Isle of Dogs, at roughly 10.45 am on November 21 by a passerby, The Standard newspaper reported.



Patel had been staying with his cousin in Plaistow, East London, and was planning to move to Sheffield on November 20, to pursue a degree at Sheffield Hallam University and a part-time job at Amazon.



Cause of death discovered?

On the night of November 17, when Patel failed to return from a walk on time, his cousin filed a missing person complaint with the police the next day. His other cousins began contacting missing persons charities, and inspecting areas he frequented, with posters and flyers, the news report said.



According to a statement provided by his cousin, a few days before his death, Patel had sent a relative a series of voice messages, in which, he outlined a plan to end his life.



According to the officers at Scotland Yard, the death is not believed to be suspicious.



Fundraiser for Patel

Patel's cousins have now started a fundraiser to repatriate his body back to India. “He belonged to a farmer family and used to live in a village. So we decided to do fundraising to help out his family and to send his body to India,” Patel’s cousin wrote in the fundraiser.