The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore released a statement today, Friday, December 1 in the wake of a 21-year-old PhD student's suicide on campus.



The condolence note expressed the institute's heartfelt condolences regarding the student's passing. "It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of a student, who was pursuing Integrated PhD at the Solid State and Structural Chemistry Unit (SSCU), by suicide on 1 December 2023."



The message forwarded to EdexLive delineates all the help that the institution extends to its students to preserve a safe and inclusive space for everyone. It mentions a few resources where one can look for assistance if they are struggling, "We strongly urge all students, faculty members, and staff to immediately reach out and seek help."



The online resources that the institutions listed are as follows -



1) 24 x 7 emergency call service for anyone needing to talk to a mental health professional (Phone number: 080-47113444)



2) 24 x 7 online counselling and support via YourDost platform. Further details on how to use online counselling can be found here:

https://wellness.iisc.ac.in/ index.php/online-counselling/



3) One-on-one counselling with counsellors and psychiatrists on campus, available via appointment here:

https://wellness.iisc.ac.in/ index.php/committee/ consulting-psychologists/



4) Resources and links to events hosted by IISc's Wellness Centre, including yoga sessions and panel discussions by psychiatrists on managing stress:

https://wellness.iisc.ac.in/ index.php/resources/videos/



5) IISc Wellness Centre website: https://wellness. iisc.ac.in/



The student jumped from the fourth floor of the boys' hostel building around 7 am and was immediately rushed to the MS Ramaiah Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.