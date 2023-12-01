The 1016th Academic Council meeting of the University of Delhi (DU) was held on Thursday, November 30 where key proposals were introduced and approved, and this time the committee has approved dual degree schemes which will allow students to pursue two academic programmes simultaneously, as per a report by ANI.



The meeting was chaired by Vice-Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh, and the meeting delved into discussions on -



a) Twinning joint and dual degree schemes with reputed foreign institutions, as well as

b) Joining two academic degree programs simultaneously and credit transfer as per the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020



The meeting was held at the Council Hall of the university where the VC presented a detailed report on the university's various activities, including appointments and promotions.



Here are a few takeaways from the meeting:

1) A total of 68,583 (undergraduate) UG admissions, 11,196 Postgraduate (PG) admissions, and 784 PhD admissions, were made in this academic year.



2) A total of Rs 1,00,61,057 was distributed to 1009 students under the financial support system in the financial year 2022-2023.



3) For those students who have not studied Hindi till Class VIII, an aptitude enhancement course called Hindi EL (proposed in Semesters I and II) under the Hindi Department was approved.



4) Under the Department of Economics, the syllabus of three DSE papers titled Economic Thought of Dr B Ambedkar (Semester III/V); Economy, State and Society (Semester III/V); and Production Relations and Globalisation (Semester IV/VI) was also approved to be started from the academic session 2022-2023 based on UGCF-2022.



5) The VC added that 98 orphan students were admitted with full fee waivers under a special reservation scheme. It is to be noted that in its centenary year, DU made a provision for the reservation of seats for orphan children in all classes while providing free higher education to orphan children.



6) The eligibility criteria and admission process of the four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP), including eligibility criteria for UG and PG programmes under CUET (UG) 2024-25 for the academic session 2024-25, were presented.



7) A total of 6,115 promotions have been made, out of which, 3,912 are assistant professors, 1,425 are associate professors, 691 Professors and 87 are senior professors.



8) A total of 3,441 teachers have been appointed in colleges and university departments, including 3,374 assistant professors, 44 associate professors, seven professors and 16 principals and directors.