Academic council members of the University of Delhi (DU) condemned the university’s decision to invite Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Secretary Bharat Bhushan as the special guest on the occasion of the inauguration of the Centre for Hindu Studies, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Teachers stated that the unconstitutional conduct of the authority at the event confirms the growing apprehension that the centre will be used to further bigotry and communal division. The issue came up during the academic council meeting on Thursday, November 30.

“University and college official platforms are being consistently used to project spokespersons of a politically and ideologically partisan dispensation. Even the euphemism of 'intellectual' is being dropped and the so-called chief guests are ‘pracharaks’ of the RSS, office bearers of Hindu outfits and other non-state actors who represent various illustrious sub-sects of the ‘Sangh’,” said one of the members.

“The university, as a Central university, cannot deviate from the goals mandated by the Constitution,” they added.

What else happened at the meeting?

The Delhi University's Academic Council on Thursday approved a proposal to implement dual degree programmes, which allow students to pursue two academic degrees simultaneously through regular and open learning modes, amid dissent by teachers' representatives, stated a PTI copy.

A provision has been made to completely waive tuition and hostel fees of orphaned students enrolled on reserved seats at undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

During the meeting, some syllabi of different departments as per the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework-2022 were also approved.