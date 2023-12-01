The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared that it will not award any divisions or distinctions for Class X and XII, according to a PTI report.



CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said, "No overall division, distinction, or aggregate of marks shall be awarded. Also, if a candidate has offered more than five subjects, the decision to determine the best five subjects may be taken by the admitting institution or employer."



The official further informed that the board does not calculate, declare, or inform the percentage of marks, but if someone is ever in need of it, the calculation will solely be done by the admitting institution, and it will not be the responsibility of the board.



"If the percentage of marks is required for higher education or in employment, the calculation, if any, may be done by the admitting institution or employer," he said.



This year, the CBSE has also introduced the non-issuance of merit lists for Classes X and XII, citing diminishing unhealthy competition among students as their aim.



As per a report by The Hindustan Times, the board had come to a consensus regarding the incident and has decided to restrict the release of merit lists. As per a statement issued by the board, "The board will issue merit certificates to the 0.1% of students who have scored the highest marks."