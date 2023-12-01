Over 13 to 15 schools in Bengaluru have received bomb threats and as a result, Bengaluru Police have reportedly evacuated students and staff from these schools today, December 1. These threats were sent via email.

It is also being reported that bomb squads are on these premises and no presence of bombs has been confirmed as of now.

Anxiety prevailed among students, parents and staff. It is being reported that a few schools have requested guardians to collect their wards from the school campus.

"Certain schools in Bengaluru city have received emails today morning indicating 'bomb threat'. Anti sabotage and bomb detection squads have been pressed into service to verify and ascertain. The calls seem to be hoax. Even then all efforts will be made to trace the culprits," said Bengaluru Police Commissioner via their official X (formerly Twitter) handle at 11.12 am today, December 1.

"Some schools in the city were sent 'bomb threat' calls via email early today. Our bomb detection team is rushing to investigate this. From the checks so far, these appear to be false calls. However, all steps will be taken to trace the person who sent the email," the same handle tweeted on 11.16 am.