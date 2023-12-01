As 15 schools in Bengaluru receive unsuspected bomb threats, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) President Priyank Kanoongo expressed his concerns regarding the threats received by the schools and the guardians intended to "scare" them, as per a report by ANI.



The NCPCR President said, "It's a serious concern and it has not happened for the first time...Threats given to schools seriously indicate that it's intended to scare children's guardians regarding their safety and security." He further said that the issue was brought to the commissioner's attention as the safety of children is of utmost importance.



He also said that an investigation is on to find the reason behind such threats and think of further safety measures to protect the children from harm.



What had happened?

Reportedly 15 schools received threatening emails in Karnataka. The Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday, December 1, said, "Security measures have been taken, and parents need not panic."



Bomb squads were immediately at disposal and were present on the premises of the schools but no presence of bombs had been confirmed as of now. A few schools had even requested the guardians to collect their wards from the school campus.



Lastly, the Karnataka Home Minister, Dr G Parameshwara, assured stringent action against the perpetrators and stated that thorough inspections are being carried out in these schools to ensure maximum safety.