Telangana High Court's division bench, led by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice T Vinod Kumar, has now enabled the transfer of government school teachers, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

In its recent orders, the Chief Justice Bench, gave permission to the Government of Telangana to go ahead with the transfer of government teachers in line with Rule 6(10). This provision is applicable to teachers' spouses working in the schools run by the state government, local bodies, central government, public sector undertakings, aided institutions and so on.

Reacting to this, Vivek S, President, Telangana Spouse Forum shared with EdexLive, “This is very helpful since we have been waiting for six months for transfers and promotions. It is a happy moment for the teachers and probably 60,000 people will be affected by it. For eight years, some teachers have been working in remote, rural areas and they will now get a chance to move to any desired place which is closer to their family and home.”

The high court modified its interim orders which were issued on February 14 and March 7, restraining the state government from the exercise as the teachers had challenged the constitutional validity of the 'Telangana Teachers Regulation of Transfers' rules of 2023, which was made through Government Order (GO) Ms No 5, on January 25. It was also the argument of the petition that the rules were not tabled for a discussion in the Legislative Assembly.