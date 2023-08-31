The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) 2023 examination has been deferred due to the G20 Summit, which is scheduled to be conducted on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi.



In a notification released by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) today, Thursday, August 31, it was announced that the revised schedule for conduct of NEET-SS 2023 across the country shall be notified on NBEMS website shortly.



“In wake of the 18th G20 Summit scheduled to be held on 9th and 10th September 2023 in India and consequent travel restrictions which shall now be in place in Delhi from 8th September 2023 to 10th September 2023, the conduct of NEET-SS 2023, which was announced to be held on 9th and 10th September 2023 across the country, has been deferred,” the official notification read.



The NBEMS also urged students to write to NBEMS via its communication web portal for any further queries.



The upcoming 18th meeting of G20 summit is scheduled to take place in Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition-Convention Centre, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi this year. It will be the first ever G20 summit to be held in India as well as in South Asia.