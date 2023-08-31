Former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman and space scientist Dr K Sivan is now the Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore. He has been appointed for three years, stated a press release by IIT Indore today, August 31, Thursday, as per PTI.

The scientist has replaced Professor Deepak B Phatak, whose tenure came to a conclusion on August 21. It may be noted that the IIT has, this year, introduced a Space Science and Engineering course.

Dr Sivan was the head of ISRO from the years 2018 to 2022. He was also in charge of the Chandrayaan-2 mission. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and IIT Bombay.

“There could not have been a better time to induct him into the IIT Indore family when India has achieved a historic feat with the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 and proved its prowess and expertise in space engineering,” shared IIT Indore Director Prof Suhas Joshi.

"I believe that IIT Indore will get an opportunity to contribute to the country's space mission by working in the untapped areas of space engineering under the guidance of Dr Sivan," he added.