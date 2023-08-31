VCK MP Ravikumar asks TN to do THIS for caste-free schools | (Pic: EdexLive)

Several instances of caste discrimination have come to light from Tamil Nadu schools, be it a Class X student from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community and his grandmother who were assaulted in Karur or the 17-year-old from the SC community who was beaten up in the town of Kazhugumalai.

Listing out the same, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) party Member of Parliament, D Ravikumar, wrote to the Tamil Nadu government asking them to implement recommendations which were made by the National Advisory Committee (NAC). This committee was formed by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government to deal with such issues, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

In the letter, the MP stressed that an action plan needs to be formulated to sensitise teachers as well as students so that caste consciousness is rooted out.

"When the UPA government was in power, the national advisory council headed by Sonia Gandhi formed a subcommittee to recommend measures to prevent caste discrimination in schools. The recommendations were sent to the union and state governments. However, the AIADMK government didn't implement them," he said.

What do the recommendations say?

- State and Centre working to define discrimination on the school campus

- Bringing out a framework for pluralism

- Reforms in teacher education to root out caste discrimination

- Training school management committees to solve caste discrimination issues

- Disciplinary action against teachers or school staff who violate any rules

- State Commission for Protection of Child Rights should initiate an inquiry on its own