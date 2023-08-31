Addressing the issue of increasing cases of suicides among students, President of India Droupadi Murmu called it a "very serious issue". She also urged all the stakeholders to help students get rid of negative thinking and handle study pressure in a way that is healthy, stated a PTI report.

President Droupadi Murmu was speaking at the state-level launch of Sakaratmak Parivartan Ka Varsh (Year of Positive Change) of Brahma Kumaris at Shanti Sarovar Retreat Centre in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

The president said that everyone has a unique talent and depending on one's inclinations, they should wisely and carefully choose the path they want to tread on. Victory and defeat are a part and parcel of life, she said and added that momentary failure is common and often leads to success.

Making a reference to the suicide of two National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirants in Kota, Rajasthan, she said, "Many children studying for competitive exams have committed suicide in the past. I am pained when students develop negative thinking and take such extreme steps," she said.

"Therefore, all stakeholders should work in the direction of supporting students to beat negative thinking and take study pressure in a positive way. They should help students move ahead with confidence," Murmu added.

The president suggested students to be in the company with of those who inspire everyone to follow the right path.