The students from the Department of Anthropology at Visva-Bharati University (VBU) wrote to the Prime Minister of India (PMO), Ministry of Education, Ministry of Women and Child Development, University Grants Commission (UGC), President of India, West Bengal Women's Commission, National Human Rights Commission, National Commission for OBC seeking help with regards to the complaint of caste and gender discrimination against Associate Professor Dr Arnab Ghosh.

Announcing this, a student informed EdexLive, "Today we approached PMO, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Women and Child Development, UGC, President of India, WB Women's Commission, National Human Rights Commission, National Commission for OBC for helping us." Further, the student added, "The VB administration didn't act on our complaints even after the hunger strike."

To recall, on August 21, six students from the Anthropology department staged a one-day hunger strike to protest the lack of action towards their complaints of caste and gender discrimination against the associate professor within the same department.

The letter to PMO read, "We (Maitrayee Mitra, Nilita Das, Nilanjana Biswas and Aparna Mahato). Students of the Department of Anthropology Visva-Bharat, have filed complaints of Sexual/Mental harassment and Caste/Gender Discrimination against Dr. Arab Ghosh, Associate Professor, (former head of the department) Department of Anthropology, Visva-Bharati. The first complaint against Dr. Arnab Ghosh was filed as early as 30.03.2021. It's been nearly a year that four of us have been reaching out constantly to the university administration and ICC, Visva-Bharati, with all the proofs, requesting them to take appropriate action to save us from this daily traumatic ordeal that we are subjected to in our department."

"This is not the first time students are complaining against Dr. Arnab Ghosh about sexual harassment. As no action has been taken against the complaints he has turned into serial predator," it added. Speaking to EdexLive, a student said, "There are many complaints about him of this nature but as the university is not taking any actions he has become a serial predator. Preying on female students has become his favourite thing."

When EdexLive spoke to one of the complainants, on the condition of anonymity she stated, “As a PhD supervisor, he has only consistently hindered my thesis submission without providing any form of assistance.”

For more, read our report here: https://www.edexlive. com/news/2023/aug/21/vbu- students-stage-hunger-strike- protesting-inaction-against- harassment-allegations-37181. html