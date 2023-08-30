The research fellowship hike for Junior Research Fellows (JRF), Senior Research Fellows (SRF) and Research Associates (RAs) is yet to be implemented even after two months since the announcement by the Department of Science and Technology (DST).

On June 22, 2023, the DST announced a hike in research fellowship by about 20 per cent after several representations and protests by the researchers. This was announced via its Twitter handle (now called X).

However, research scholars said that they are still receiving the old remuneration.

Dr Rohit Kumar Mahto, Senior Member of Bhartiya Research Scholar Organization (BRSO), said “Many scholars are suffering due to delayed fellowships, and their struggles are being overlooked. While there's praise for ISRO, no one is asking about the research scholars involved in Chandrayaan-3 and if their fellowship hike has been halted. Why isn't there a direct authority scholars can communicate with?”

It has already been eight months since a hike in research fellowships was due, it was supposed to be announced on January 1 this year. In the past, there have been several protests by research scholars demanding a hike in research scholarships and timely disbursement of the same.

Even when DST announced a hike in the research fellowship in June, the researchers expressed that a hike of about 20 per cent does not match the rate of inflation and their daily living cost. The scholars had demanded a hike of 60 per cent.

“Everyone is talking about the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (NRF) bill but there is not a single student representative or a research scholar present on the committee. We have been mailing the DST and UGC (University Grants Commission) for a meeting for months, yet there has been no response,” added Dr Rohit.



The All India Research Scholars Association (AIRSA) also wrote to the DST secretary Dr. Rajesh S. Gokhale, urging the authority to address this matter with urgency.



“We urge you to provide us with a clear and official update on the status of the fellowship increase, along with a detailed plan for its implementation. The academic pursuits and financial stability of research scholars are at stake, and we believe it is the responsibility of organisations like DST to ensure that promises are upheld,” read the letter dated August 28.

The researchers also highlighted that the research fellowship for non-NET (National Eligibility Test) research scholars has remained unchanged at Rs 8,000 per month since it was last hiked in 2006, leading to the students now facing a financial crisis.

