After a student's death on the Jadavpur University (JU) campus, a complaint of ragging trauma has been made in Gurudas College, a premier college under the University of Calcutta. Following this, the Kolkata Police have initiated a probe against two former students of the college under Section 4 of the Prohibition of Ragging Act 2011. The probe has been started after the requisite permission on this count from the office of an additional chief judicial magistrate in Kolkata, as stated in a report by IANS.



The police have started the investigation after a student of the Gurudas College complained to the University Grants Commission (UGC) accusing two former students of indulging in ragging. In his complaint to the UGC, the student concerned also accused the general secretary of the students’ union of Gurudas College, Sohom Chakraborty, on this count. The latter, however, has denied allegations against him.

After receiving the complaint, UGC sent an email to the college authorities seeking clarifications on the matter and also advised immediate counselling for the student concerned. Further, UGC also directed the college authorities to take up the matter seriously and initiate a probe against the accused.

The commission has directed that the identity of the student who complained should be kept under wraps. The college authorities have, however, maintained total silence on the matter, as stated in a report by IANS.