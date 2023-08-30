A day after a 15-year-old student was beaten to death allegedly by his schoolmates outside his school in Pura Dattu village, the Prayagraj police commissioner has suspended two police officials, including Khiri station in-charge, for dereliction of duty, as stated in a report by IANS.



In protest against the broad daylight murder of the student, identified as Satyam, hundreds of locals and his family members blocked the vehicular movement for hours at Khiri Bazar in the trans-Yamuna area on August 29 and vandalised a passing ambulance in protest. The protestors alleged that the boy was murdered for stopping one of the accused, belonging to the minority community, from harassing his cousin sister studying in the same school.



Following this, the police denied the charge and claimed that the boy was beaten to death following a dispute with the accused over some issue. However, unsatisfied with the police version, the agitating mob staged a protest demanding stern action against the culprits. Additionally, they also demanded bulldozing the houses of the accused.



Further, the locals claimed that one of the accused was being shielded by a village pradhan. On the complaint of the boy’s family members, an FIR was lodged against two named and three unknown persons, as stated in a report by IANS.