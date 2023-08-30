Several medical associations have drafted a joint letter to the National Medical Commission (NMC) lauding the new CBME Curriculum and the Minimum Standard Requirements (MSR) Gazette, both of which were released in August 2023.

On August 1, the NMC released the CBME curriculum regulations issuing several changes to the admission and academic process of medical education in India.

“The curriculum seems to be really helpful to MBBS graduates to cover all the aspects of their career including all the skills and knowledge to diagnose and treat the patients. We appreciate the decision of NMC that MBBS students should be assessed by doctors having MBBS MD qualification during examinations which is found to be justifiable to the students as well as universities which will bring transparency in assessment as curriculum being clinical,” wrote the Indian Association of Medical Microbiologists (IAMM), Puducherry, Resident Doctors Association (RDA) Amritsar, IAMM (North-West) and other medical associations

In its new curriculum, the NMC also renamed the terms pre-clinical and para-clinical to Phase I, Phase II and Phase III. Moreover, the NMC released the MRS gazette on August 16 to prescribe the minimum requirements of accommodation in the college and its associated teaching hospitals, staff (teaching and technical) and equipments.

“We appreciate the stand of NMC to reduce the appointment of non-medico faculty without MBBS and M.D. degree will make education more professional and clinical oriented which will help to meet goals of CBME. This will help to recruit competent MBBS MD faculties which will shape the future of MBBS graduates and nation will get competent health care providers,” the letter added.