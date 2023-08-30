In an incident of suspected food poisoning, several children of a private school in Kothamangalam Municipality in Ernakulam district of Kerala were taken ill after allegedly consuming the feast prepared as part of the Onam celebrations in their institution last week. The Kothamangalam police said the incident came to light only on August 29, Tuesday, and the police would be recording the statements of parents today, as stated in a report by PTI.



Speaking on this, an officer said, "Subsequently, a case will be registered and we will investigate." According to a few parents, the children who fell ill had consumed water from the school. Giving more details about the students' condition, the officer said that many students are still undergoing treatment in various hospitals.

However, the exact figure of children affected is not known presently, the officer added. Meanwhile, parents of some of the affected children said that their kids had been unwell since last week and were still unenergetic despite the various medicines and injections given to them at home and at the hospital, respectively.



Speaking on this, a parent said, "My kids have had a fever since Saturday (August 26) night and as it did not subside we took them to the hospital. Even now they are weak and lack energy."