The final year polytechnic students in Karnataka will be sent to the University of Athens located in the United States (US) this year as a part of the twinning programme, said Karnataka's Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar on Tuesday, August 29. He said this while speaking at an officer’s meeting of the Department of Technical Education, Collegiate Education and Higher Education under the Department of Higher Education.

In lieu of the polytechnic exams, he also said that a centralised CCTV system should be provided and a placement officer should be appointed to remain in close touch with multiple companies. With regards to this, he said, “There should be accountability so that no complaint is received in counselling. It is the job of the authorities to implement the decisions we take effectively and transparently."



In a meeting with registrars, Dr Sudhakar also said that a uniform policy will be implemented in a few days regarding uniform examination schedules in universities, and examination fees, giving more opportunities to students coming for inter-university studies, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Further, the minister also warned the officials of delay in file disposal and directed them to ensure that the file disposal work is done with utmost responsibility. Stating that the department cannot work well without it, he asked, “Even if files come from the minister's office to the secretariat, what is the need to delay issuing the order from there?" as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.