Communal tension gripped the Sangam city of Prayagraj on Tuesday, August 29, a day after a Class X student, Satyam Sharma (15), was beaten to death allegedly by his schoolmates outside the school premises in Pura Dattu village under Khiri police station area, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

While five persons, including two named accused, were arrested in connection with the incident, Prayagraj police commissioner suspended two police personnel, including the Khiri station in-charge, for dereliction of duty in connection with the incident.

Protests ensue

A massive protest was staged and a siege of Khiri Bazar was laid by hundreds of locals and the family members of the deceased in the trans-Yamuna area on Tuesday. The protestors even vandalised a passing ambulance in protest against the broad daylight murder.

The protestors then proceeded to Khiri police station and assembled there alleging that the teenager was beaten to death for opposing the harassment of his cousin sister at the hand of one of the accused belonging to the minority community. The sister of the deceased also studies in the Shri Pramanand Smarak Inter College where the deceased was studying.

However, the police authorities of Prayagraj denied the charge of eve-teasing saying that the boy was beaten to death after a tiff with the accused over some issue.

Dissatisfied with the police's version, the agitated crowd staged a protest in front of Khiri police station seeking stern action against the culprits and demolition of the houses of the accused. The protestors also alleged that one of the accused was being shielded by a village Pradhan.

All the senior police and district administration officers, including Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma, rushed to the site of the protest and pacified the agitators.

On the complaint of the boy's family members, an FIR was lodged against two named and three unknown persons under IPC section 302.

The Police Commissioner says

"Two police officials, including the station officer of Khiri police station Naveen Kumar Singh, have been suspended on the charges of dereliction of duty," said Prayagraj Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma.

He added that the situation was under control and additional police forces, including RAF, were deployed in the area.

As per the Khiri police, two groups of students had a heated argument followed by a clash on the school campus over an issue on Monday, August 28. However, school authorities resolved the matter and issued a stern warning to them. But, after the school day concluded, they once again came face-to-face outside the campus. One group allegedly thrashed the victim following which, he fell unconscious. He was taken to hospital by the locals where doctors declared him dead upon arrival.