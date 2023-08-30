A 14-year-old student ended her life by jumping from the 12th floor of an apartment at Bellandur in Bengaluru on the morning of August 29, Tuesday. The reason for the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. The deceased has been identified as Jessica Dominic, who was a Class X student at a private school, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

It is reported that her father works as a software engineer with a multinational company while her mother is a school teacher. Giving more details, police said the girl's family lives on the 11th floor of the New Classic apartment. Around 10.30 am, Jessica went to the 12th floor of the apartment and reportedly jumped down. Her parents were away at work when she took the extreme step, the police added.

Further, disclosing other details, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Whitefield, S Girish, said, “It is a case of suicide. The reason for the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. Her parents are in a state of shock and we are yet to question them."

Police said Jessica, who had gone to school as usual in the morning, returned home early. “She used to return home early without attending classes regularly for the last three months. The school authorities stated that they tried to bring the matter to the notice of her parents. But their phones were not reachable. Also, it is stated that her school fee was not paid. We will get a clear picture only after questioning the girl's parents,” an officer said. Depression appears to be the reason for the hasty step, he added.