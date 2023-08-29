The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC Civil Services Main admit card 2023. Candidates who will appear for the CSE (Civil Services Examination) main examination can download the admit card through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in and also from upsconline.nic.in.



Steps to download the UPSC Civil Services Main 2023 admit card:

1. Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

2. On the home page, click on UPSC Civil Services Main Admit Card 2023 link

3. A new page opens

4. Enter required details

5. Click on submit

6. Download for future reference

The admit card on the website will be available from August 28 to September 24, 2023. The UPSC Main examination will be conducted on September 15, 16, 17, 23 and 24, 2023. The examination will be conducted in two shifts: first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.



Along with the admit card, the specimen question paper has also been released by the commission. Candidates can check it on the official website. For more related details, candidates can check the official site of UPSC, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

UPSC is a national competitive examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission for recruitment to higher Civil Services of the Government of India, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS).