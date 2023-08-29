Are you looking to build a career in Public Relations (PR)? Before you jump in, it is important to understand several aspects of the field. Like the emerging trends, challenges and opportunities, storytelling in PR and a lot more.

Samuel Mathew, CEO and Founder, 7 Miles Per Second, a Chennai-based agency, distills his decades of experience into answers that can provide all-encompassing insights into what the PR industry looks like today.

PR is all about handling perceptions. How a brand, company or even a person is seen and perceived by the general public. Shaping the image and reputation of the said brand, company or person is what a person working in the field of PR does. Various tools are at the disposal of PR personnel in today's world — from traditional newspapers to social media and beyond. The skill lies in using them subtly yet effectively.

Samuel Mathew tells students how exactly it is done. Excerpts from a conversation.

What are some emerging trends in PR that businesses should keep an eye on in the coming years? How can they prepare to adapt to these changes?

In the ever-evolving world of PR, staying attuned to emerging trends is imperative for businesses to maintain their competitive edge. Personalisation driven by AI-powered insights is poised to reshape strategies, allowing for tailored messaging based on data-driven audience understanding. Integration of multimedia content, such as videos and podcasts, offers dynamic storytelling that captures audience attention and engagement. The emphasis on transparency and authentic communication is growing, highlighting the need for open and honest brand interactions. Additionally, real-time monitoring and response to social issues demonstrate relevance and empathy.

To effectively adapt to these trends, businesses should invest in Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology for data analysis, upskill their PR teams to harness emerging tools, foster an agile communication approach, diversify content creation with multimedia formats, and establish transparent communication policies. By proactively embracing these changes, companies can navigate the evolving PR landscape, connect genuinely with audiences, and sustain their competitive position.

With the rise of digital media, how has the landscape of PR evolved, and what new challenges and opportunities does it present for businesses?

The advent of digital media has revolutionised business communication, presenting a mix of challenges and opportunities.

In the realm of the digital landscape, businesses encounter a duo of challenges that influence their online presence and reputation. The first challenge revolves around the concept of information overload. While the vast expanse of the online world presents businesses with an unparalleled opportunity to connect with a global audience, the sheer volume of information available poses a significant hurdle. Amidst this digital cacophony, it becomes increasingly arduous for a business's message to cut through and gain the attention it deserves.

Another challenge businesses grapple with is the reputational risk inherent in the digital realm. The rapid dissemination of information across online platforms can swiftly escalate a minor issue into a major crisis. With the potential for negative news to spread like wildfire, businesses are compelled to respond promptly and transparently to any challenges that arise to safeguard their reputation and maintain the trust of their audience.

Conversely, the digital landscape offers a realm of opportunities that empower businesses to wield their influence and engagement effectively. One such avenue is the precision of targeting. Digital tools enable businesses to engage directly with the specific audience they intend to reach, enhancing the efficiency of their communication. Visual engagement emerges as another promising opportunity. The integration of captivating visuals, including images and videos, elevates the storytelling experience, allowing businesses to convey their messages in a more compelling and impactful manner.

The boundless reach of the internet propels businesses into a realm of global connectivity. This global reach breaks down geographical barriers, allowing businesses to engage with audiences from diverse regions, thereby, unlocking new avenues for growth and expansion. Furthermore, the analytical prowess of the digital landscape stands as a transformative opportunity.

Through real-time analytics, businesses gain the ability to measure the effectiveness of their messaging and strategies, empowering them to make informed decisions, refine their approaches, and continuously enhance their outcomes. To excel in this evolving landscape, businesses must tactically navigate the digital realm, embracing authenticity and proactive issue management. Leveraging the strengths of digital media, businesses can cultivate positive relationships, foster brand affinity, and drive growth in this dynamic era of communication.

In an age of information overload, how can businesses effectively cut through the noise and capture the attention of their target audience?

In today's information-saturated landscape, businesses must stand out to effectively reach their desired audience. This requires a strategic approach:

- Crafting content that resonates with the audience, employing compelling storytelling that triggers emotional connections

- Incorporating visual elements like pictures and videos to enhance the impact of the content

- Tailoring messages to evoke a personal connection with individuals, fostering authenticity

- Delivering messages in a straightforward manner to facilitate quick comprehension in a fast-paced world

- Utilising various communication avenues, including social media and emails, to extend the reach of the message

- Employing engaging tactics such as posing thought-provoking questions or offering delightful surprises to bolster audience engagement

- Listening to audience feedback and adapting strategies based on their responses to ensure ongoing relevance.

By adeptly employing these techniques and maintaining an attentive ear, businesses can seize attention, foster sustained interest, and establish a meaningful connection with their audience amid digital clamour.

How important is storytelling in PR, and can you provide tips for crafting compelling narratives that resonate with both the media and the public?

Storytelling is super important in PR because it helps connect with the media and the public. It makes messages more memorable and relatable.

To make stories that really work, there's a structured way to do it: Start with a clear message and content that makes people feel something. Use characters and problems in the story to keep people interested. Paint pictures in their minds by adding details. Being real helps build trust, and keeping things simple makes it easy to understand. Also, match the story to what people like and add facts when you can. Use interesting angles to keep stories relevant, and pictures and videos to make them more exciting. By practicing and improving, storytelling becomes better. When PR professionals are good at storytelling, they can make people pay attention, feel things, and understand better, forming strong connections.

Reputation management is crucial for businesses. What steps should companies take to proactively protect and enhance their reputation in the digital age?

In the digital age, maintaining a positive reputation is crucial for businesses. To proactively manage and enhance their image, companies should adhere to a strategic plan:

- Keep a close eye on how the company appears online and engage actively on social media platforms

- Create content that's valuable and easy to find on search engines to highlight positive aspects

- Have a well-prepared plan for communicating during tough times to respond swiftly and effectively

- Be open and honest to build credibility and trust

- Strengthen the brand by encouraging employees and customers to speak positively

- Partner with influencers and engage with the community to boost reputation

- Ensure strong data security to safeguard the company and customer information

- Regularly check how things are going and adjust the strategy if needed

- Keep employees informed and be ready to change strategies as needed

In this complex digital landscape, businesses can confidently navigate challenges, strengthen their reputation, and build unwavering trust. Can you discuss the role of crisis communication in PR and provide insights into best practices for managing and mitigating reputational crises?

Crisis communication is crucial in public relations for managing reputation crises intoday's fast-paced digital era. Here are the key best practices:

- Be ready for potential crises and respond quickly and openly to minimise damage

- Be truthful and transparent to build trust and credibility

- Have a consistent spokesperson for unified messaging

- Show empathy and acknowledge the human impact

- Customise messages for different groups and use social media for updates

- Work with the media to control the story and provide accurate info

- Keep track of sentiment, involve internal teams, and learn from the experience

- Follow legal and ethical rules, take proactive steps, and maintain communication

How can businesses leverage influencer marketing as part of their PR strategy, and what are the key considerations for successful collaborations?

Integrating influencer marketing into their PR strategy empowers businesses to establish authentic connections with their audience. Influencers, renowned for their credibility and active engagement, become effective messengers of brand values. Ensuring relevance and alignment is crucial; partnerships should feel genuine and harmonious.

Prioritising engagement metrics over mere follower counts guarantees meaningful interactions. The use of micro-influencers allows for the creation of personalised content. Setting clear campaign objectives and providing creative freedom enhances the effectiveness of collaborations. Transparency in partnerships and the cultivation of ongoing relationships contribute to building trust with the audience.

Measuring success through key metrics aids in refining future strategies. The agency 7 Miles Per Second effectively engages in influencer marketing, prioritising authenticity and compatibility. Through these strategic partnerships, businesses amplify their PR efforts, nurturing authentic connections with their target audience.

Can you tell us a little more about the CEO and Founder of 7 Miles Per second?

