Student who was slapped in Muzaffarnagar moves to new school | (Pic: EdexLive)

The student who was slapped by his classmates on the instructions of the school teacher will be moving to a private school a few kilometres from Khubbapur village in Muzaffarnagar, informed Jamiat-e-Ulema Hind, stated a report in PTI, on Monday, August 28.

Maulana Mukarram, District President stated that Jamiat-e-Ulema Hind will be sponsoring the education of the boy and has arranged for his admission to an English medium school in Shahpur town.

A vehicle has been arranged to ferry the student from and to his school. He has been admitted to upper kindergarten. Jamiat-e-Ulema Hind will be sponsoring his education as long as the student would like to pursue academics. The group also visited the boy's family on Sunday, August 27, as per the order from President Arshad Madani.

On August 28, the boy's father and members of the organisation visited the new school and completed the procedure for admission.

Flashback

A video of the Muslim student being slapped had gone viral. He was slapped by other students on the orders of his teacher, Tripta Tyagi.

The school has been sent a show cause notice. Also, the school, despite its affiliation expiring last year, did not try to renew it.