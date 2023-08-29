Days after a Class X student from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community and his grandmother were assaulted in a scuffle that broke out on a bus, two school students and two college students were arrested in Karur, on August 28 in connection with the incident. The Class X student and his grandmother, sustaining severe injuries, are undergoing treatment at the Karur Government Medical College Hospital in Gandhigram, Karur, Tamil Nadu, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express. The two college students arrested have been identified as Ilango and Manikandan, both aged 19.

To recall, on August 24, a 14-year-old boy of the SC community, hailing from Allalikavundanur village in the district, was returning home on a bus from the Uppidamangalam government higher secondary school when an argument ensued between him and a Class XII student from the Puliyur government-aided higher secondary school, boiling over into a scuffle. The 'route thala' (route leader) culture triggered the scuffle, said sources.

Following this, enraged by the incident, the Class XII student, along with three others, went to Allalikavundanur village the succeeding day and beat up the Class X boy and his grandmother at their residence. Badly injured, the two were admitted to the Karur Government Medical College Hospital. Velliyanai police registered a case and an inquiry is underway.