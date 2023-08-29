The first programme under cultural-cum-academic activities for G20 was organised by the Culture Council, University of Delhi at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College on August 28. ADC and Auditor General of India, Rajveer Singh was present as the chief guest on the occasion while Chairperson of Cultural Council Anoop Lather and Dean of Cultural Council Prof Ravinder Kumar were present as guests of honour. For the same, Guru Kanika Ghosh (Choreographer and Classical Dancer) was also present as an eminent guest, as stated in a report by ANI.

On the occasion, the chief guest Rajvir Singh emphasised the need to change the educational and academic curriculum developed by the Britishers. Additionally, he also shed light on the importance of the Indian Education System that used to be practised centuries before and its need today.



Meanwhile, Chairperson of the Culture Council, Anoop Lather, discussed the importance and need for new technology and ideas in current times if India has to rise as a global superpower and leader. Further, he also shed light on the historical impact and significance of innovation in Archery used by the Mongols and the discovery of gunpowder that helped build the empire during the medieval period.

Dean of the Cultural Council Professor Ravinder Kumar discussed the important initiatives and decisions that the University of Delhi has undertaken to guide our young generation. He further highlighted the journey and significance of India holding the presidency of G20. The cultural programme encompassing musical, classical and US dance forms was enthusiastically applauded, as stated in a report by ANI.

After this, a panel discussion was also organised in which Professor Himanshu Roy from the Center for Political Studies; Principal Prof Miranda House College Bijay Lakshmi Nanda; Kumar Pratyus, and Vrinda Khanna, National Outreach Coordinator, G20 participated in the discussion on the Indian Knowledge System.

Prof Hem Chand Jain Officiating Principal of the college in his address highlighted the novel initiatives in the INDO-US education sector and gave his best wishes to the team Convener Prof PK Jha and Nodal Officer Dr Charu Kalra of G20 events along with their team members coordinated the whole event meticulously.