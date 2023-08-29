The number of undergraduate (UG) admissions in the University of Delhi (DU) for the academic session 2023-2024 has reached 65,532 so far. As per the data released by the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS), at the end of the third round on August 26, the total of allocations offered in Rounds I, II and III were 1,29,785, out of which, total confirmed admissions were 65,532, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Of the total admissions so far, the percentage of girls is 53% while the percentage of boys is 47%. Meanwhile, the second round of PG is going on. In this, a total of 7,226 payments and a total of 2,820 approvals have been made. Additionally, two rounds of BTech (Bachelor of Technology) are over.

The allocations from the third round onwards will be online, except if the faculty needs to verify certain documents physically. As per the information received regarding the choice of colleges by the students in all three rounds so far under UG admission, Hansraj College, Ramjas College, Dyal Singh College, Gargi College and Kirori Mal College were the top five colleges in which maximum admissions were made.

Moreover, a total of 38,138 applicants have exercised their freeze option in all three rounds held so far. As per the admissions received so far, the number of candidates who got their first preference is around 10,300.



According to the total data released so far regarding UG admissions, the top five programmes include BCom (Bachelor of Commerce) and BA (Bachelor of Arts). These were the programmes of which the maximum number of admissions was made.



As per the information received from the varsity's administration, BCom (Honours), BCom, BA (Honours) Political Science, BA (Honours) Economics and BA (Honours) English are the top five programmes selected for all three rounds, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.